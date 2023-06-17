Company discovers ingenious new process that could double the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries for EVs

“Röchling is always looking for the next stage in the evolution of electric vehicles and to support safety and sustainability goals.”

Carrar, which develops battery thermal management solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a partnership with Röchling Automotive, a supplier of customized plastic solutions. The Pairing aims to produce and deliver advanced, lightweight plastic modules for the batteries used by EVs.

Both companies will supply the EV industry with a fully sealed module that includes a two-phase immersion Thermal Management Solution, as reported in a press release.

According to the companies, this important breakthrough can significantly increase the safety of batteries for EVs, which benefits the owners of EVs and motorists in general.

The partnership also has the potential to double the lifespan of EV batteries, which would mean fewer batteries need to be produced, a major benefit when it comes to environmental sustainability.

More than 12 million tons of lithium-ion batteries are expected to be out of use by 2030, which has the potential to leave heaps of electronic waste in landfills and other spaces, eventually polluting waterways and the atmosphere.

Not only is battery waste terrible for the environment, but making EV batteries requires considerable amounts of raw materials, such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

Mining for these materials takes a toll on the environment and requires enormous amounts of water from South American countries that are already under water stress, such as Chile. The International Energy Agency believes there could be lithium shortages by as early as 2025.

Marco Barbolini, Global Product Manager for Röchling Automotive, said in the release that “Röchling is always looking for the next stage in the evolution of electric vehicles and to support safety and sustainability goals.”

Although neither company has specified when new batteries with their technology will be on the market, there is no doubt that significantly increasing the efficiency and lifespan of EV batteries could be a huge game changer that would benefit EV consumers and the planet.

Better batteries can reduce the long-term price of EVs (meaning they won’t need to buy new batteries for a while), further encouraging consumers to make the switch from traditional gas-powered vehicles to EVs.

While batteries required for electric cars currently have a bigger carbon footprint than those used in gas-powered vehicles, EVs are still much less carbon-intensive and better for the environment in the long term.

