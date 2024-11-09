Scientists make concerning discovery deep in the ocean: 'Sheds light on a previously overlooked aspect'

"These findings deepen our understanding of the … possible implications."

According to new research, deep ocean heat waves that can cause "catastrophic ecological and socioeconomic impacts" are becoming more common on our overheating planet.

What's happening?

For at least a decade, scientists have been studying marine heat waves with satellite data that target surface temperatures. A group of researchers looked deeper beneath the surface and found that 80% of MHWs below 100 meters occur independently of surface events. The research sheds light on a previously overlooked aspect of ocean warming.

"Marine heat waves are usually defined as any time the ocean temperature is above the 90th percentile for a specific length of time," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "This means that the temperatures are warmer than 90% of the previous observations for a given time of year."

MHWs can last weeks to years. A new study published in Nature warns that these extreme ocean temperature events are "causing catastrophic ecological and socioeconomic impacts" and are becoming more prevalent.

Why is it important that marine heatwaves are becoming more common?

General patterns of ocean flow can sometimes pinch off sections and create circular currents of water, known as an eddy. "Eddies are swirling currents that alter the uptake, redistribution and storage of heat in the ocean. They play an important role in temperature variability," according to Dr. Min Feng of Australia's national science agency, per an agency report. Data has revealed over 70% of MHWs below the surface occur in ocean eddies.

"These findings deepen our understanding of the frequency and intensity of extreme temperature events under the ocean surface, and possible implications," said Dr. Feng.

"Our findings show that MHWs at deeper depths are often associated with ocean eddies. Global warming has intensified temperature extremes in eddies in our oceans in the past decades, mostly due to an increase in energy residing in eddies. This could result in more frequent and severe MHWs below the surface."

Marine heatwaves threaten the wide range of marine life that live in our oceans. Eddies impact everything from oxygen levels and nutrient concentrations to the acidification of our oceans.

What's being done about the increase in marine heatwaves?

Our warming oceans are threatening marine life. Planet-warming also puts the ocean's natural circulations at risk of destabilizing. An altering of ocean currents will lead to less stable weather and climate patterns.

It is imperative to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere. September's global climate report from the National Centers for Environmental Information revealed the global September temperature on land was the second-warmest on record at 1.86°C (3.35°F) above average, while the ocean temperature also was second-warmest at 0.96°C (1.73°F) above average.

Moving away from dirty energy sources in favor of cleaner, renewable forms of energy is paramount. In an example of one country's efforts, a groundbreaking clean energy project in Spain should supply electricity to 345,000 homes per year when completed.

Donating to organizations that support climate causes is just one way we can make an impact as individuals.

