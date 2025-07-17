  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning over unexpected threat to precious mountain springs: 'Rapidly changing'

The research team believes that collaboration will lead to successful conservation.

by Michelle Rochniak
Scientists are sounding the alarm about the aquatic weeds that are threatening New Zealand's alpine springs.

What's happening?

A team of researchers at the University of Canterbury has observed invasive plants spreading through New Zealand's high-country waterways. Graduate student Saskia Brown is leading the study, which is an extension of their undergraduate work, per a UC press release.

They're analyzing data from 2004 onward to understand how the weeds have grown and what could happen in the future.

"The springs are biodiversity hot spots, a refuge for native species with cold, clear water, and rich invertebrate life, but that's rapidly changing," said Dr. Helen Warburton, a supervising faculty member from the UC's School of Biological Sciences.

Why are the weeds concerning?

The weeds are changing the makeup of these ecosystems in New Zealand.

"Springs that once supported distinct and diverse invertebrate communities are now becoming increasingly uniform, dominated by species like the invasive mud snail," said Angus McIntosh, the study's other supervising professor. "Slowed water flow and dense weed growth are replacing the rocky streambeds that many native species rely on."

While New Zealand's Department of Conservation has done some work to control the weeds, Brown's study focuses on removal. Without long-term solutions, the weeds will come back — and that will drastically affect native species and their ability to thrive.

These invasive weeds will also negatively impact food supply chains and water sources. When an ecosystem becomes unbalanced, a lot of harm can happen.

What's being done about the invasive weeds?

The research team believes that collaboration will lead to successful conservation. Its members aim to work with local people and communities to keep the land healthy.

They hope that their actions will also honor cultural values. For example, watercress is a traditional food source. A well-rounded solution will let this plant grow in other places while minimizing the damage it causes to the waterways.

The New Zealand government will also invest 12 million New Zealand dollars (about $7.2 million) in removing wilding pines. SocialNews.XYZ reported that they harm rural communities and farmers. By investing in removal now, New Zealand will save itself billions of dollars in damage over the next 50 years.

x