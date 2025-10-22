Officials issue warning after observing concerning trend near US and Mexico border: 'We're doing everything in our power'

To prevent the spread, imports will be stopped until further notice

An infestation of the New World screwworm fly was detected among Mexican cattle, according to the New York Times.

What's happening?

The fly was found among cattle in the Mexican state of Nuevo León in late September.

New World screwworms are parasitic flies. They lay eggs in open wounds. When they hatch, the larvae burrow into the wounds, feeding on living flesh until they mature.

From cows to humans, the parasites will feed off almost any living creature. For now, cattle, horses, and bison imports from Mexico into the U.S. are halted.

According to a recent study published in Nature, the reemergence of these parasites poses the greatest threat to warm southern regions, specifically Texas and Florida.

What does this infestation mean?

The flies threaten livestock and public health.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The flies cause significant damage and pain, as the California Department of Food and Agriculture explained. Severe infections can be fatal. A widespread infestation would also mean a reduced beef supply and higher beef prices.

These parasites are endemic in places like Haiti, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and parts of South America, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S. has been working with Panama for decades to prevent the screwworm from moving northward.

However, as Earth's temperatures rise, these flies can travel to more places.

Many northern regions of the U.S. are experiencing unusually high temperatures, per Newsweek. These conditions are ideal for the parasites to cause damage. The warmer temperatures are also making it easier for other vector-borne illnesses, such as West Nile virus and dengue fever, to spread.

What's being done to control the flies and prevent future infestations?

To prevent the spread of the flies, imports will be stopped until further notice, per the New York Times. The USDA and Mexican government have collaborated to ensure the parasites are contained.

Infected cattle are given an antiparasitic drug called ivermectin. A USDA team visited Mexico to assess the measures implemented by the Mexican government.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the team found "that we're doing everything in our power to prevent further contamination from the New World screwworm," as reported by the Times.

Scientists have also mass-produced sterile flies to stop the wild ones from breeding. The USDA plans to invest $21 million to renovate a facility in Metapa, Mexico that will develop 60-100 million sterile flies a week..

To prevent further parasitic infestation and vector-borne illness outbreaks, reducing air pollution to bring down the Earth's temperature is crucial. Actions you can take include using less plastic, choosing an electric vehicle, or upgrading to a heat pump.

Reducing your carbon footprint can help mitigate the threat of these outbreaks and foster a cleaner, cooler future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.