Researchers issue dire warning about emerging threat to beloved US city: 'It's a wake-up call'

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: iStock

New research from Tulane University and the California Institute of Technology has raised new concerns about New Orleans' hurricane protection system. NOLA.com reported that parts of the city's levees and floodwalls are sinking faster than sea levels are rising, potentially putting residents at risk from future storms.

What's happening?

Researchers used satellite radar data to track elevation changes across the city's Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.

Some floodwalls are sinking nearly 1 inch a year — up to 10 times faster than the pace of sea level rise. Areas experiencing the fastest drop include parts of New Orleans East, St. Bernard Parish, and the West Bank.

Land loss isn't unusual for the region, and the floodwall system was only completed in 2022 — some of the sinking may be due to post-construction short-term settling. Still, researchers didn't expect to see sections dropping this quickly.

"It's a wake-up call that the levee authority needs to look into this," said Tulane's Mead Allison, who co-authored the study. If the trend continues, parts of the system could fall below the 100-year-storm standard. 

Why is this concerning?

Stronger hurricanes and heavier rainfall are increasing the strain on levee systems — and not just in New Orleans. NASA-backed research links this shift to warming oceans, which are intensifying storms even if they're not becoming more frequent. As storms grow stronger, older infrastructure may no longer be enough.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Other regions face familiar threats. Miami's flood management system is under pressure, and nearby parts of Louisiana are grappling with saltwater intrusion

What's being done about it?

Levee authorities and the Army Corps of Engineers are reviewing data and raising segments where needed. Officials estimate $4.2 billion will be needed to maintain adequate protection through 2073. 

Addressing these vulnerabilities will require long-term investment and a collective push to reduce the drivers of sea level rise and land loss while helping communities understand and prepare for the challenges ahead.

TCD-Newsletter
x