Scientist issues warning after locals discover dangerous species on their properties: 'Very painful'

If you see one, experts say the best course of action is to kill it safely.

According to Gulf Coast News, residents in Collier County, Florida, are spotting an alarming new visitor in their driveways — the New Guinea flatworm, a slimy, invasive species that can pose serious risks to people, pets, and ecosystems.

What's happening?

Originally from New Guinea, the flatworm likely arrived in Florida through potted plants, experts told Gulf Coast News. The worm was first detected in the state about a decade ago and has now spread across several counties.

William Crow, a nematology professor at the University of Florida, confirmed the sightings after reviewing video footage. "The video you showed me, those definitely look like they're flatworms," he said.

The danger goes far beyond their unsettling appearance. These flatworms can carry the rat lungworm parasite, which has been linked to meningitis. "They can get deposited in the slime produced by these animals on leafy vegetables," Crow explained. "If people consume those, it can cause brain infections, meningitis, which is incurable and very painful."

Although no human cases have been reported in Florida, the parasite has already been found in local animals, including dogs.

Why is this concerning?

Invasive species like the New Guinea flatworm can cause major ecological disruption. By preying on native snails, insects, and other invertebrates, these worms upset delicate food webs that support Florida's biodiversity. Once established, they're nearly impossible to remove.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about it?

Experts say prevention and awareness are the best defenses. Homeowners should inspect and treat potted plants before bringing them inside or planting them outdoors. Soaking the root ball in hot water (between 110 and 120 degrees for about five minutes) can kill hidden worms or eggs.

If you see a flatworm, kill it safely — pour salt or boiling water over it, or crush it completely. Don't cut it into pieces, as the worms can regenerate and multiply.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.