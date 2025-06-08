Bystander captures photos of rule-breaking tourists risking lives in national park: 'Darwin in action'

At the edge of a nearly 600-foot waterfall, two Yosemite National Park visitors were recently caught ignoring all safety guidelines — and nearly becoming a cautionary tale. A hiker captured the heart-stopping moment one tourist gave another a piggyback in the waters near Nevada Fall, a famously beautiful — and notoriously dangerous — trail.

In one of the photos, which the hiker shared on Facebook, the two tourists are seen wading through ankle-deep water in the Merced River, just upstream from the powerful 594-foot Nevada Fall drop. One person is seen carrying the other on their back, further compromising their balance in the swift-moving water. Smooth, wet granite covers the riverbed, offering little to no traction.

In another photo, the pair can be seen stopping at a rock just feet from the fast-moving current, seemingly stopping mid-river for a break — or a photo. According to the hiker, the photos were taken about "100 feet from Nevada Fall behind a sign that basically says don't wade or you'll die."

Photo Credit: Facebook

Photo Credit: Facebook

Nevada Fall is a "thunderous waterfall" known for its stunning views — and serious risks. As the National Park Service explains, mist from the falls combines with steep, rocky switchbacks and slick granite to create "slippery footing in places." Sprained ankles and knee injuries are "common" on the trail, according to officials.

"Use extreme caution while you're near any flowing water or wet rock in this area," the National Park Service website advises in the area at the top of the climb.

In response to the images, one person sarcastically referred to the rule-breaking behavior as "Darwin in action." Another hiker commented that the "polished wet granite at the top of any waterfall in Yosemite is the slipperiest stuff in existence," echoing the National Park Service warnings.

On its website, the National Park Service specifically advises visitors to "not swim or wade in the river and do not walk along the edge of the river." Visitors are also advised to abide by warning signs and railings.

When interacting with nature, it's important to respect not only its beauty but its power. Frequent injuries — and even deaths — at Nevada Fall are a sobering reminder that natural spaces are not controlled environments. They are wild, unpredictable, and potentially life-threatening. Disregarding warnings or treating high-risk areas as photo ops puts both visitors and rescuers in danger.

Respecting nature means recognizing its risks, following posted guidelines, and understanding that safety rules are there not to limit the experience, but to protect life and preserve the environment.

