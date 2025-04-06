New research reveals stunning longevity trends among nation's 6 million residents: 'The data shows clear correlations'

There are a number of other good reasons to incorporate trees into our city planning.

Trees in your neighborhood could help you live longer, according to a new study that analyzed data from more than 6 million Swiss residents.

Researchers from Future Cities Lab, operated in Singapore by ETH Zurich and the National University of Singapore, used high-resolution tree canopy data to determine the structure of tree-covered green spaces within a radius of 500 meters of people's homes. The study, summarized on Phys.org, also looked at the proximity and connectedness of tree clusters, their geometrical complexity, and the fragmentation level.

Then, the scientists compared this data to the survival time of residents in their respective neighborhood, looking exclusively at naturally caused deaths. This information, provided by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, covered a 10-year period from 2010 to 2019.

The research team found that people living in neighborhoods with large, contiguous, and well-networked areas of tree canopies had a significantly lower mortality risk than those residing in areas with fewer, fragmented areas and more complex geometries. The correlation was especially pronounced in densely developed peri-urban and urban areas with poor air quality and high temperatures, the researchers found.

While the scientists called the study an "important first step," they warned that it's too early to draw conclusions as to why or how tree canopy configuration influences human health.

"Although we can't yet define a direct causal link, when we have addressed factors such as age, gender and socio-economic status, the data shows clear correlations," first author Dengkai Chi said.

This isn't the first study to outline the potential health benefits of trees. For instance, one recent paper revealed that living near trees offers cardiovascular benefits similar to starting up a regular exercise routine. And research from Boston University showed that people living in greener urban areas experience slower cognitive decline as they age.

Plus, there are a number of other good reasons to incorporate trees into our city planning. The Phys.org summary noted, "Trees filter pollutants out of the air, provide shade, lower the ambient temperature in hot weather, and encourage people to spend more time outdoors."

"Our study provided valuable insights into optimizing forested greenspaces and highlighted future directions for the planning and management of urban forests towards healthy and green cities," the study authors wrote.

