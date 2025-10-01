Officials on high alert as US militia group uses disturbing tactics: 'Conducting penetration drills'

The National Weather Service has been facing an unusual man-made threat in the form of conspiracy theorists targeting its infrastructure.

What's happening?

As CNN reported in May, Veterans on Patrol — identified as an anti-government militia group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — has targeted the National Weather Service's network of Doppler radars, believing them to be "weather weapons." The group took responsibility this summer for an attack on a weather radar in Oklahoma, misunderstanding the equipment's purpose.

The group's founder made headlines in September for urging the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners in Wyoming to prepare for weather disasters he believes are caused by federal government interference.

Importantly, no whistleblowers nor evidence have ever emerged to demonstrate that weather radars are being used for nefarious purposes. The radar vandalized in Oklahoma was owned and operated by local station News 9 for TV weather reports.

According to an email from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration security office, Veterans on Patrol is "advocating for anyone and everyone to join them in conducting penetration drills on NEXRAD sites to identify weaknesses which can be used to ultimately destroy the sites," per CNN.

"NEXRAD" is an acronym for the weather radar network, which originated in the 1990s to detect precipitation in the atmosphere. It has been crucial in identifying tornadoes and severe thunderstorms and helping to send life-saving warnings.

"We obviously deal with some fringe folks every now and then (chemtrails mostly), but specific threats to target facilities is pretty rare," an unidentified NWS staff member told CNN. "Given the general temperature of the country right now, this stuff is especially concerning."

In a September post, the Center for Climate & Security noted that meteorologists have reported "increasing harassment and death threats from people who believe government weather modification is creating storms."

Why is this threat to the NWS concerning?

Threats to NWS infrastructure and staff as well as news reporters are unfounded and, most vitally, dangerous.

The first critical concern is the safety of the individuals doing this work. Then there is the possibility that harassment, vandalism, or systems damage could shrink essential weather monitoring efforts, which has the potential to leave populations vulnerable to gaps in extreme weather oversight.

CNN noted that many offices are already short-staffed due to layoffs and retirements spurred by the current administration.

"Nobody likes federal employees being demeaned by the administration, but when it escalates to violence or threats of it, it starts to become really demoralizing," the anonymous NWS employee said.

Data collection during this year's hurricane season has reportedly already been facing challenges due to these staff reductions, and with the increased prevalence and intensity of extreme weather events, ensuring the security of the NWS will be key to predicting, preventing, and preparing for disasters.

What's being done about the threats?

The NOAA has reportedly recommended that NWS staff at remote locations utilize a buddy system and remain vigilant.

There are also indications that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement authorities are aware of Veterans on Patrol and tracking the group's activities, though CNN could not independently confirm that information.

