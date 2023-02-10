These 10 incredible Airbnb houses are located in national parks: ‘You’ve got to see this yurt!’

It’s time for a vacation. And what could be more restorative than spending time in serene, peaceful nature? That’s why millions of people flock to U.S. National Parks each summer. Every preserve has its own unique appeal and is worth a visit. But for your next national park trip, instead of just checking out the grounds for a day and moving on, or staying in a plain old hotel for a night, why not find a nearby Airbnb that provides the comforts of home and the chance to unwind with friends or family amid the beauty of Joshua Tree or the Grand Canyon?

To help with that, Airbnb has recently created a filter to let you search for rentals in the vicinity of national parks.



We’ve put together this list of 10 Airbnb houses that are either in a national park or as close as possible. These listings include log cabins, cute cottages, a vintage camper, and even a luxurious yurt for you to check out.

By staying in one of these picks, you can get up close and personal with the charms of the local landscape, soaking up the views of the mountains, deserts, lakes, or rivers. Whether it’s a vacation packed with family fun, a solo adventure, or a romantic getaway, there’s something for everyone in these listings.

Private Cabin with Mountain Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

This spacious cabin-style home in Sevierville, Tennessee, is a great choice for families that want to do it all or just want to relax in nature. It sleeps eight and directly overlooks the Smoky Mountains. You can take in the majesty of the mountains from almost every room in the house or from either of the two back decks (one of which conveniently has a hot tub).

The master bedroom has a king-size bed, and the second bedroom upstairs has three more twin beds. If that isn’t enough space, you can fold out the sleeper sofa in the living room. And if you need some excitement, the Dollywood amusement park and Splash Country water park are only a few miles away. This cabin is also situated inside of the Starr Crest resort, which gives renters access to additional amenities, like a swimming pool and playground.

Cozy Little Rustic Farmhouse

Shenandoah National Park

If you and your special someone are in search of romance and privacy, this tiny adorable cabin in Reva, Virginia, is ideal for your next national park trip. Located on five lovely acres of rolling hills, you can get away from it all while still staying within driving distance of mountain hiking trails and a few wineries. The outside is deceptively rustic, but inside you’ll find a warm, tastefully decorated interior with lovely barn-wood walls and one cozy queen bed.

Family-Sized Cabin in the Desert

Arches National Park

This newly built cabin in Moab, Utah, is a short distance from the entrance of Arches National Park. It can sleep up to 10, and reviewers say it smells like the pinewood that lines the walls. You’ll find a queen master bedroom, a second bunk room, a loft with two more queens, and a sleeper sofa. With so much space, the price per night is definitely affordable. After a day of hiking, put up your feet on the front porch and enjoy the view of the mesas as you unwind and watch the sunset.

Fun Retro Glamping Off the Grid

Grand Canyon National Park

This highly-rated vintage trailer, nicknamed the Love Hub, is located in Williams, Arizona, a 30-minute drive to the Grand Canyon. Get ready to unplug, because the Love Hub is 100% off the grid. The lights and hot water for the shower are solar powered, so you can feel good about having a vacation that runs on renewable energy!

You’ll still have everything you need to hang out, cook, and have a good time with your travel buddy. Previous renters say you’ll enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and sunrises at this remote but cozy campsite. Plus, at night the place lights up and looks pretty cool.

Modern Luxury Airbnb House with Cool Views

Joshua Tree National Park

Check out the views of ancient mountains in this ultra-modern house in Joshua Tree, California. The location is perfect for hiking in the park or for grabbing some food and drinks in town. With two queen bedrooms, you’ll have space for friends (if you choose to invite them). Otherwise, enjoy the privacy of this desert pad, including stylish lounge areas inside and out, with an outdoor shower, a fire table, and a hot tub.

Hillside Retreat in Montana

Glacier National Park

If you want to bring your family to see some of the most dramatic mountain views in the country, this Glacier Ridge Cabin in West Glacier, Montana, is the perfect spot for your next national park trip. You’ll have incredible vistas of the park, as well as plenty of space for up to eight people. The cabin overlooks the Glacier Park Lodge golf course so you’ll be able to enjoy some rounds on your days off from hiking, or walk over to the clubhouse for dinner. If you want to stay in, you can cook on the gas grill and enjoy a meal on the deck.

Riverfront Cottage Serenity

Olympic National Park

Privacy and relaxation await you at this cottage in Port Angeles, Washington. The small cottage has one bedroom with a queen-size bed, with an additional queen-size sleeper sofa if you want to bring friends or family. Previous renters have raved about the cleanliness of the cottage and the serene vibes provided by the sound of the rippling stream right outside. Soothe your hiking muscles and let your tension melt away with a soak in the stream-side hot tub.

Fancy A Yurt?

Grand Teton National Park

You’ve got to see this yurt! If you’re yurt-curious, this stylish and well-appointed Airbnb in Victor, Idaho, might be a great place to start. Past guests have given this stay a 4.99-star rating. The reviews mention the luxury of a fully stocked kitchen and the wonder of star-gazing through the hole in the top of the yurt. As you click through the pictures, you might be surprised at the amenities that are available — like a modern kitchen and bathroom — in what is technically a tent. It’s the perfect place to get close to nature, located in the Tetons with migrating birds and ponds on the property. The two bedrooms are just the right size for two couples or a small family.

Cedarwood Airbnb House on the Maine Coast

Acadia National Park

This cozy home is steps from the water in the picturesque town of Southwest Harbor, Maine. With two queen beds, a double bed and a sleeper sofa, there should be room enough for the whole family. Walk into town for some lobster, hike Cadillac Mountain, or take a sunset boat ride in the harbor. The half-acre of land on which the house is situated makes it perfect for sitting on the porch and enjoying some solitude as well. Its five-star rating makes this house an Airbnb “Rare Find.”

Stone Farmhouse with Cows

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Hang out with cows at a stone farmhouse in Peninsula, Ohio. The house, which dates back to the 1920s, is suitably decorated with antiques, but the kitchen and bathroom are fully updated. You’ll be part of a 12-acre farm, complete with live cows whom you can greet from the back deck. If you rent this house, you’re mere minutes away from some gorgeous hiking trails through landscapes with waterfalls. The three-bedroom listing sleeps six, so you’ll have room for friends or family on your peaceful retreat.

Thanks for joining us on our little jaunt around the country. We hope these listings piqued your interest in a national park trip and that you continue to use Airbnb’s fun new filters. In addition to national parks, you can also search dozens of categories like mansions, castles, shepherd’s huts, windmills, houseboats, campers, barns… The sky is the limit!

