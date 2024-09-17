The U.S. National Park Foundation is set to receive an unprecedented $100 million donation: 'This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts'

The U.S. National Park Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, is on a major fundraising push — and it just got a $100 million boost, its largest donation ever, according to the Guardian.

The gift was made by Lilly Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly. His family's pharmaceutical fortunes underpin the Endowment, but it now operates independently and supports causes of community development, education, and religion, according to its website.

The large gift will be used to further the core priorities of the NPS, which focus on youth stewardship, protecting vulnerable species and ecosystems, creating an accessible visitor experience, and telling underrepresented stories, according to a press release.

"This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, to the Guardian.









There are over 400 National Park sites across the country, from coral reefs in Florida to geothermal geysers in Wyoming. They inspire and awe hundreds of millions of people every year, the agency reports.

Like many conservation efforts, the NPS needs proper funding to succeed across its vast network — especially as its popularity grows and the presence of humans threatens to disturb park animals, as well as their habitats.

"This is a truly visionary investment, and an example of how the power of philanthropy can amplify this crucial work that we all believe in so much," said Chuck Sams, director of the NPS, to the Guardian.

The NPS hasn't yet released more specifics for how it plans to make the most of the new funding, according to the Guardian. Chunks of it could go to individual parks — like its recent cash infusion to the Grand Canyon for a new trash program — or it could fuel initiatives across the whole service.

No matter where the money goes, the National Park Foundation has taken a huge step forward in its "Campaign for National Parks," a $1 billion fundraising effort.

