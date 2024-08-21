Publix gives back in a big way to help support a crucial Florida ecosystem: 'We're doing good for the environment'

"Through this funding, local projects in Biscayne National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park will have resources to expand and enhance restoration of these important ecosystems."

One of Florida's biggest companies is helping to save one of its biggest ecological resources.

Publix celebrated Coral Reef Awareness Week in a real way — by donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations that directly help the environmental wonder.

Coral reefs are productive ecosystems that provide many benefits to humans and the environment, and protecting them is an investment in the Earth itself. In Florida specifically, they help protect coastlines from powerful storms — which invariably helps people.

As detailed by Drug Store News, Publix's donations to the National Park Foundation have supported coral reef restoration projects at Biscayne National Park, including ongoing protection, research and monitoring of 25 coral species, conducting coral disease surveys, restoring reef habitat through the removal of submerged marine debris, and other feats.

"At Publix, we're doing good for the environment, and that includes donating to organizations like National Park Foundation, which facilitates work to remove marine debris and improve the health of coral reefs in the Florida Reef Tract," said Michael Hewett, the Publix director of environmental and sustainability programs, per Drug Store News.

Protecting coral reefs is of the utmost importance, according to NOAA. The organization reports that around 25% of the ocean's fish depend on healthy coral reefs, and they are a source of food and medicines. Over half a billion people depend on reefs for food, income, and protection.

The fact that people are making efforts to protect them is a positive sign for the planet, but work will always need to be done.

Publix understands that protecting the environment is an intersectional issue that has massive payoffs for society and the environment. One of the best ways to influence this positive trend is by supporting eco-friendly initiatives like this and choosing brands that care about the environment.

Publix is one of many brands doing the right thing and investing in local communities, ecosystems, and everything in between.

