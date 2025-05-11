Photo of chaotic campground near national park sparks outrage online: 'Tow them all'

"It's like this every year."

Residents did not mince their words when they saw a picture of a shocking scene at a local national park.

The image, shared in the Facebook group Tourons of the Smokies: Raw and Unfiltered, showed a long line of vehicles parked along a roadway at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The infuriating shot came with the caption: "The tourons are in town. The rangers and Everything Auto Towing Company could have made tons of money today."

Photo Credit: Facebook

Touron is a portmanteau of "tourist" and, well, you can probably figure out the second part. The image was captured in March, and the park straddles the border of Tennessee and North Carolina and is noted for its rich biodiversity. According to the United States Geological Survey, the park is home to 19,000 recorded species of plants and animals.

Cars aren't just an eyesore for locals; they're a big problem for national parks nationwide. In 2024, the National Park Service reported 331.9 million visitors, an increase of over 6 million from 2023, and many would have arrived by car.

That inevitably leads to wildlife being killed on the roads to and through the parks. For example, between 1995 and 2012, 300 black bears were struck by cars in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Vehicles can also cause problems for the local ecosystem. They can destroy plant life when drivers go off-road, while animal health and soil quality can be negatively affected by tailpipe pollution.

While some parks have moved to restrict vehicles, such as Utah's Zion National Park, one problem is a lack of infrastructure and a limited desire among lawmakers to invest the necessary funds to address the issue.

The comments primarily focused on the lack of enforcement of the parking violations. One user said: "Tow them all!"

Another asked: "What about parking passes."

A third expressed frustration over the lack of action: "Sad. I have yet to see a car towed or ticketed. Just warnings."

While some wondered if the recent cuts to the national parks may have been to blame, the author of the post said it was not a new problem: "It's like this every year."

