  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts shocked after unexpected creature washes up on beach: 'Remarkable'

"Maybe this reflects a breaking down."

by Beth Newhart
A dead narwhal was discovered on the northern coast of Ireland, leaving experts puzzled about how it got there.

Photo Credit: iStock

A whale washed up on the shores of Ireland, leaving officials baffled by the rare occurrence.

What happened? 

On the northern coast of Ireland, a dead narwhal was spotted by a family on Sweet Nellies Beach outside Greencastle, according to Donegal Daily

Dr. Simon Berrow, CEO of the Irish Whale and Dolphin group, described it as a "remarkable stranding." 

This is the first sighting of a narwhal in Ireland on record. It's native to the Arctic and rarely seen outside of the northern waters of Canada, Russia, and Greenland. 

Why is it concerning?

Though narwhals have a strong wild population and are not considered threatened or endangered, they are still being affected by a warming planet, like many other species. This could explain how the narwhal traveled so far south to Ireland. 

Rising global temperatures are melting the Arctic ice in their habitat, and pollution harms the water they live in. Narwhals have also been a hunting target for centuries.

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

"The narwhal is an arctic species that is mainly found in cooler waters," said Christopher O'Sullivan, minister for nature, heritage, and biodiversity, per Donegal Daily.

"Findings like this are a stark reminder of the vulnerability of wildlife in the face of a changing climate, and the need to protect them." 

Narwhals are important to aquatic ecosystems as they control prey populations and contribute to nutrient cycling. The absence of the whales from their traditional habitats could have serious knock-on effects on biodiversity, with issues reaching all the way up to the human food supply. 

What's being done about it? 

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group retrieved the narwhal carcass from the beach and had it sent to the Regional Laboratory in Cork for tests and analysis. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Do you think humans are doing enough to protect endangered animals?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Only for certain species 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It is hoped the results will reveal more about the narwhal's life and give clues as to why it ended up so far from home.

"To have an Arctic species stranded for the first time is somewhat unexpected," Berrow said. 

"However we recorded another Arctic species, a bowhead whale, in Ireland for the first time in 2016, so maybe this reflects a breaking down [of] Arctic ecosystems as the ice melts."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x