Scientists raise red flag over concerning trend among polar bears — here's why it has bigger implications

Polar bears are the top predators in the region.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has estimated that there have been sharp declines in Alaska's polar bear population.

Alaska polar bears face serious threats because of rising global temperatures and human activity.

What's happening?

As Defenders of Wildlife reported, approximately one-tenth of the global polar bear population lives around Alaska's Beaufort Sea and Chukchi Sea. The estimates of their numbers from earlier this year signal that polar bears' livelihood is at risk, and their long-term survival prospects are dim.

The FWS estimated that only approximately 819 polar bears are in the Southern Beaufort Sea population. Bears in this region saw a 40% population decline during the 2000s. They are considered one of the most at-risk populations of polar bears worldwide.

Along the Chukchi Sea, the FWS estimated the polar bear population to be around 2,937. Although this population is considered more stable than that of the Beaufort Sea, officials aren't fully confident in the accuracy of this number since tracking them is quite challenging.

The Alaskan polar bear population's decline is attributed to sea ice declines and behavioral changes, as bears must spend more time on land in the summer. Oil and gas development also threatens polar bear habitats because drilling and dirty energy exploration projects displace them and destroy the resources they need to survive.

Why are polar bear population declines important?

Declining polar bear populations disrupt the Arctic food chain and the people and animals who rely on the region's natural resources. Polar bears are the top predators in the region and help balance the natural ecosystem.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated issue to just Alaska. Polar bears also struggle to survive in other regions, while even grizzly bears are dying in increasingly disturbing numbers because of environmental conditions and extreme weather shifts.

Polar bear population declines indicate the overall health of the Arctic environment and are a cultural symbol for Indigenous communities. Protecting and rebuilding their populations is crucial to preserving regional biodiversity and cultural heritage.

What's being done to protect polar bears worldwide?

Fortunately, scientists have been improving polar-bear tracking strategies to monitor their populations and inspire conservation efforts. Reducing our world's reliance on dirty energy and choosing clean energy for power can slow the steadily rising temperatures and help protect polar bears.

As an individual, you can spread the news about declining polar bear populations by discussing critical climate issues like sea ice melt and oil drilling with people you know. You can also contact your elected officials to urge them to support sustainable policies that protect polar bears.

