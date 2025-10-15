Community bands together after upsetting incident at wildlife rescue center: 'Nothing short of extraordinary'

"Our wildlife protector family has always stood beside us."

Big-hearted locals pitched in to help a wildlife center in California stay open after a falling tree damaged an enclosure.

Patch reported that the residents of Napa Valley dug deep to support a fundraising effort by Napa Wildlife Rescue to repair an enclosure damaged by a felled oak tree. The tree damaged a fence in the area dedicated to rearing injured, orphaned, and sick fawns. Fortunately, none of the fawns were injured by the wayward oak.

As the only premises in the county licensed to care for injured wildlife, its importance to the area can scarcely be exaggerated. The center cared for over 1,400 animals from 130 different species in 2024.

Fortunately, the residents of Napa Valley stepped up when the center launched a fundraising campaign to repair the enclosure. The center reached its $10,000 goal in just four days.

In an update, the center thanked the community for their generosity: "Our wildlife protector family has always stood beside us, but the response to this urgent campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. Thanks to you, orphaned and injured fawns will continue to have a safe place to heal, grow, and prepare for release back into the wild."

The story highlights the crucial conservation work that takes place in wildlife centers across the nation. They are often at the forefront of the aftermath of extreme weather events, which are becoming increasingly frequent and severe.

Wildlife center staff protect all those voiceless victims of floods, hurricanes, and wildfires. By taking in scores of injured animals at the worst times, they give them a second chance to flourish in the wild. Supporting this vital work through a donation or volunteering is one of the most straightforward yet consequential ways to protect the environment.

The Napa Wildlife Center's social media post about the campaign attracted supportive comments and delight at the image of an impossibly cute fawn named Summer.

"What an adorable tiny baby!" one poster observed.

"This is such a wonderful thing!" another said.

One commenter added: "Well done all!!!"

