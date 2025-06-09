Wildlife rescue faces urgent dilemma after taking in record-setting number of animals following severe storms: 'A dramatic uptick'

"We knew that, post storm, we always see a dramatic uptick in rescued animals arriving for our care."

A Texas wildlife rescue organization is making a noble effort to save an immense number of animals following a devastating storm.

As detailed by CBS Austin, Austin Wildlife Rescue took in 160 animals following a severe storm that caused widespread damage across Central Texas, setting a single-day record for the highest total in the organization's 48-year history.

Even after the Austin Wildlife Rescue intake center's parking lot and building entrance were blocked when the wind knocked over several large trees, the organization set up a tent in the parking lot to continue accepting animals while crews worked to clear a path. Once they gained access to the building, they were able to administer triage care and assess the animals medically.

"We knew that, post storm, we always see a dramatic uptick in rescued animals arriving for our care," the organization said on Facebook, according to CBS Austin. "It took fast and steady action to both deal with our storm damage and take in the community's storm babies."

CBS Austin noted that the animals taken in "included various wildlife species displaced or injured by the storm." The most severely injured animals were transported by Austin Animal Protection officers to the organization's rehabilitation facility in Elgin.

This effort by Austin Wildlife Rescue highlights the massive impact that can be made by wildlife rescue organizations, and this situation is becoming more common as the ongoing changing climate provides conditions for an increase in extreme weather events, which can cause widespread habitat destruction and displace wildlife. For example, after Hurricane Beryl hit Texas in July 2024, the Houston SPCA received nearly 1,800 animals in just a week.

You can make a difference in your community by getting involved in local rescue efforts and donating to important climate causes. Also, you can donate to Austin Wildlife Rescue to support the organization's effort to care for the animals and repair the damage to its facilities caused by the storm.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.