Wildlife rescuers spring into action after Texas floods devastate animal populations: 'It's baby season for many wild species'

Humans weren't the only victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Central Texas over Independence Day weekend.

There's never a good time for a natural disaster, but the floods could scarcely have come at a worse time for the wildlife of Texas. Spectrum News and CW39 reported that Austin Wildlife Rescue and Austin Pets Alive had each taken in over 200 animals caught up in the floods. As AWR explained in a social media post, "Unusual weather really impacts our native wildlife. … It's baby season for many wild species. Animals that make their nest on the ground or in dens are heavily impacted by storms."

Among the intakes was a killdeer, a near-threatened plover found throughout the United States that spends most of its time foraging on the ground. It prefers to nest in low vegetation, making its nest particularly vulnerable to flooding. Similarly, baby opossums, rabbits, and skunks were displaced by the weather.

Though it's common for opossums to fall off their mother's back and make their own way in the world, it's dangerous for them if they get separated too soon. Babies less than nine inches in length need to be rehabbed before they can go out in the wild, per Operation Wildlife.

AWR also reports that arboreal, or tree-dwelling species, didn't fare an awful lot better. Juvenile squirrels and fledgling birds were knocked out of their perches by the floods. The aquatic animals are also struggling. A common snapping turtle was rescued, though the "very large (and unhappy)" guest didn't show much gratitude.

The work of the AWR demonstrates that even in the most challenging situations, people can come together to make a positive difference in their communities with their time and their money. The comments on the post were full of support and pledges to back their efforts.

One commenter said, "Thank you for your dedication and not forgetting about animals." Another kind-hearted commenter said, "We dropped off one of the skunks on Saturday. These are the nicest and most hard working people!! Please help them if you can."

Another added, "Donated via PayPal. Thank you SO MUCH to everyone involved in helping these sweet babies!!!"

