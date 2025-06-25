Homeowner sparks intrigue over mysterious visitor to their backyard flower bed: 'Didn't bend one stalk'

"It makes me happy on so many levels."

Usually, the discovery that "something is sleeping in my bed" would be a cause for alarm. However, when it's a flower bed, it's more of a delightful mystery trying to figure out which critter snatched some shuteye upon it.

A Reddit user on r/NativePlantGardening shared an image of their yarrow flower bed, which shows evidence that an unidentified animal slept there. After complimenting the creature's manners, "didn't bend one stalk," they said. "I thought it was cute and I'm happy to add to the habitat."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The comments shared that sentiment, and a couple tried to guess which animal had dozed on that flower bed.

"If I was small enough to sleep in fluffy yarrow I would absolutely do the same," said one commenter.

"Rabbits do this in my yard," another poster added, to which the original poster responded, "I was honestly expecting to see baby rabbits when I noticed it."

Creating a welcoming habitat for local wildlife is undoubtedly one of the benefits of gardening with native plants, but several other benefits come with upgrading a yard.

A natural lawn offers a more sustainable alternative to a water-guzzling grass lawn. Similarly, xeriscaping is an excellent option for homeowners in areas affected by drought because it requires little additional water to maintain.

Rewilding a yard supports crucial pollinators, saves money, and requires minimal maintenance because native plants have adapted to the local environment over thousands of years. It's entirely possible to enjoy a beautiful garden without the environmental downsides of those boring traditional grass lawns.

Gardening with native plants means there's no need for additional water or toxic pesticides. It's just plain cheaper and easier to work in harmony with nature, and it comes with the added joy of the occasional cute visitor.

As one of the comments noted, "Our neighborhood kitties sleep in our catmint. It makes me happy on so many levels."

