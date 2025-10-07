Lawmakers push to outlaw common celebratory tradition: 'It'll help educate people'

"I don't think we're going to expect law enforcement to actually hunt these people down."

Balloons are a classic symbol of a celebration, but a potential ban in Wisconsin may make them harder to come by.

Mylar balloons, especially when released into the air, can pose significant environmental and safety risks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

One risk associated with these balloons is the potential to damage power lines. The metallic-looking coating on the balloons can cause a power line to short-circuit if they get caught.

State Senator Tim Carpenter said, "Once our community understands the harm that Mylar balloons cause to our infrastructure and environment, people become supportive of efforts to control the release of them." He noted that many constituents voiced their support after a hearing held on September 25, 2025.

As written now, the proposed legislation would impose a $500 fine for any Mylar balloons released outside of scientific purposes. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that the ban does not impact latex balloons, which also have a significant environmental impact.

Both Mylar, a type of plastic, and synthetic latex are made from dirty energy sources, requiring petroleum for production.

If Wisconsin passes this balloon legislation, it will join ten other states in banning the release of balloons. For example, Florida banned balloons to reduce marine pollution.

The utility company We Energies said that around 14,000 customers have lost power because of a balloon accident in 2025 alone.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asks people not to release balloons as well. Balloons can tangle and strangle animals, or they can suffocate animals that eat them when mistaking them for food.

Those drafting the ban do recognize that releasing balloons at a funeral or for other purposes can be a powerful emotional component. However, there are many alternatives, including blowing bubbles or planting a memorial tree.

Although the support for the balloon bill is strong, officials do not see it as something to strictly enforce.

"By passing this bill and getting it signed into law, it'll help educate people," said state representative Christine Sinicki. "I don't think we're going to expect law enforcement to actually hunt these people down."

