Officials celebrate as trail cameras capture rare footage of iconic creatures deep in the wild: 'It is a source of pride for the country'

In good news for wildlife conservation, Myanmar has confirmed thriving populations of two critically endangered tiger species in its protected forests — a hopeful sign for biodiversity in Southeast Asia, according to The Global New Light of Myanmar.

At least 22 Bengal tigers are estimated to roam freely through the Htamanthi Wildlife Sanctuary in northern Myanmar, while more than 20 Indonesian tigers have also been identified through camera traps in the biodiverse Taninthayi Reserved Forest in the south.

Photo Credit: Kanu

"It is a source of pride for the country that two tiger species, which are endangered worldwide, are alive and well in the southern and northern parts of Myanmar," said Htamanthi warden U Win Hlaing. "While other countries have bred these species in captivity, the fact that they are naturally found in Myanmar's protected forests and mountains demonstrates the richness of our biodiversity."

Tigers play an important role in ecosystems by keeping prey populations balanced and healthy. Their survival is often a marker of biodiversity. If an apex predator such as a tiger is thriving, the surrounding environment is likely doing well too.

Both species are considered critically endangered, with populations declining across much of Southeast Asia due to poaching and habitat loss. That makes Myanmar's success in protecting these animals especially meaningful. These tigers aren't confined to zoos or private reserves; they're living wild.

Their continued presence is thanks to years of coordinated community-led conservation work, including forest patrols, habitat protection, and anti-poaching campaigns. These efforts are part of Myanmar's National Tiger Action Plan, which supports the "Tiger Times Two" goal — a global effort to double the world's wild tiger population launched at the 2010 International Tiger Conservation Forum.

Trail cameras play a key role in this work, giving researchers a noninvasive way to track animal movements and measure population health. Smart environmental management doesn't just help endangered species; it also supports ecosystems that people rely on for food, water, and stability. In other words, when tigers thrive, communities thrive too.

"Across the country's forests, only 10% of the tiger population in their roaming areas can be found in nature reserves," said U Nyein Aung, an officer in Taninthayi Reserved Forest. "Community-wide cooperation is essential to combat poaching and the illegal trade of ivory and tiger skins."

