New analysis reveals concerning transformation in massive Australian river: 'Now is the time to act'

A wetland along Australia's second-largest river is drying up, creating problems for the people, animals, and plants that rely on it for survival. Researchers predict beneficial flood events will drop by 85% by 2075 unless action is taken.

What's happening?

As The Conversation reported, man-made dams are disrupting the water that flows in the Murrumbidgee River.

New research using computer modeling to study past, present, and future river flows revealed how human activity has changed the river over time. The researchers found that dams and reservoirs have reduced the flow by half over the past 30 years.

The primary reasons for the decline in water are over-extraction and river regulation. In the Murrumbidgee, 26 large dams and reservoirs divert water for irrigation.

Why are river water levels important?

Healthy rivers produce life-giving floods on wetlands that support plant growth and animal habitats. In the Lowbidgee Floodplain, red gum and black box forests, lignum shrublands, glossy ibis, straw-necked ibis, royal spoonbills, and Australian pelicans rely upon the floods for survival, per The Conversation.

Rivers also have cultural significance, as Indigenous people depend upon them for their livelihoods and spiritual connections to the land. The Nari Nari people have a strong connection to the Lowbidgee Floodplain, but low water levels limit how they can use it.

What's being done about dwindling river flows?

Fortunately, scientists are studying what can be done about our world's rivers before it's too late to save them.

For example, research has illuminated why Alaskan rivers are rusting and how satellite technology can help predict river changes.

The recent research on the Murrumbidgee studied data back to 1890. The Conversation wrote that "now is the time to act" to protect Australia's rivers by returning water to its natural flow.

The publication also wrote that the Murrumbidgee is a cautionary example of what can happen to other worldwide river systems as populations grow and water demand increases.

"This is especially concerning for many arid and semi-arid regions, where climate change is increasing temperatures while reducing rainfall," The Conversation wrote.

As an individual, you can help protect rivers by making your home more energy efficient (which reduces pollution associated with warming temperatures), supporting conservation projects, and participating in community restoration efforts where you live. Engaging with organizations that oppose restrictive dams and new dam building is another practical way to promote natural habitats and biodiversity, which supports our food systems, economic prosperity, and more.

Every small action can play a big part in protecting our rivers for future generations to use and enjoy.

