Authorities make shocking discovery after raiding market on bustling street: 'People are unaware'

Officials in Mumbai, India, raided a shop and found hundreds of protected species being illegally held in captivity.

The Hindustan Times reported that officials rescued over 200 different birds and reptiles during the raid.

What's happening?

In the bustling streets of Mumbai, near Crawford Market, officials seized numerous species thanks to a tip from the Wildlife Welfare Association's legal cell.

Officials said that the suspect, Mukhtar Shaikh, had caged animals in his shop. What's worse, the protected species were in "distress," according to the Times.

"The primary flight feathers of the parakeets had been cut to prevent them from flying, causing permanent damage," honorary wildlife warden Rohit Mohite told the Times. "Some had fractured limbs."

Due to the restrictive living conditions, many of the animals were found dead. Of the 112 rose-ringed parakeets rescued, 11 were dead at the time of the raid.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Officials also rescued 10 Alexandrine parakeets, 67 Indian star tortoises, 10 Indian tent turtles, 16 Indian roofed turtles, one Indian softshell turtle, and 10 Indian eye turtles.

While all species found and rescued were protected under Schedule 1 of the 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act, Indian eye turtles are "considered among the rarest species in India," noted the Times.

Officials arrested Shaikh and charged him with violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Why is it important to stop illegal wildlife trafficking?

As this case has demonstrated, the illegal wildlife trade has a detrimental impact on the species involved.

Forced into poorly maintained and often overcrowded cages, animals often end up injured and malnourished. In some instances, endangered wildlife don't survive the dire circumstances in which they've been held.

Illegal wildlife trafficking not only threatens the survival of animals in captivity but also threatens the balance of the entire local ecosystem.

When species are smuggled into a new environment, they often become invasive and compete with native species for resources.

What's being done about illegal wildlife trafficking?

Different departments in India are teaming up to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade.

In Mumbai, the Thane Forest Department collaborated with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the nongovernmental organization Wildlife Welfare Association to rescue the endangered creatures in captivity.

The protected species rescued from the shop have been relocated to a rehabilitation center to receive medical care. Once they recover, they will be released back into the wild.

To combat illegal wildlife trafficking, avoid purchasing products made from endangered or exotic animals. You can also help the cause by donating to organizations dedicated to stopping the illegal trade of protected species.

"We come across such cases because people are unaware that these species are protected. Buyers need to be sensitised about the origin of such animals and the illegality of their sale," WCCB deputy director Yogesh Warkad told the Hindustan Times.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



