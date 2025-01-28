  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers stunned by thriving population discovered in the heart of bustling city: 'Vital to the city's ... balance'

by Alexis McDonell
"Even in smaller packs, we found pups and lactating females."

Photo Credit: iStock

In the middle of Mumbai's buzzing cityscape, an unexpected wildlife success story is unfolding. Golden jackals, often mistaken for small wolves, are thriving in the city's mangrove ecosystems, Mongabay reported — proving that even in one of the world's busiest urban hubs, nature can find a way to persist.

A study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society-India used camera traps to monitor jackals across Mumbai's mangroves over almost 1,000 nights. Out of nearly 3,000 images, 790 featured golden jackals.

"We observed pups of various ages during our two-month survey, suggesting that breeding occurs year-round," Nikit Surve, research manager at WCS-India, said. "Even in smaller packs, we found pups and lactating females, which is a strong indicator of a healthy, active breeding population — not a stagnant one."

Populations were especially strong in the mangroves of Gorai, Manori, and Vashi, areas where lush greenery provides a safe haven for these adaptable animals.

Golden jackals "remain vital to the city's ecological balance," acting as natural waste managers, Mongabay reported. By controlling prey populations and clearing organic debris, they help maintain the health of the city's urban green spaces. Their resilience shows how wildlife can coexist with city life — as long as they have the space to thrive.

However, their survival isn't without obstacles. The overlap between jackals and free-roaming dogs raises concerns about the transmission of diseases such as rabies. Hybridization between the two species also poses a threat to the jackals' genetic purity. While researchers observed potential hybrids, they stressed the need for further studies to understand the full scope of these risks.

Fortunately, golden jackals enjoy the highest level of legal protection in India, giving conservationists hope for their continued survival. But with urban development encroaching on Mumbai's mangroves, experts emphasize the importance of preserving these green spaces. "Fragmentation could push these resilient predators toward local extinction," Surve warned.

For now, though, the story of Mumbai's golden jackals is a hopeful reminder of what's possible when wildlife and urban life coexist.

x