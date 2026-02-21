Officials issue warning after wild predator is spotted in concerning location: 'Never run past'

Residents were warned to supervise their children and keep their pets close by.

In San Angelo, Texas, the local volunteer fire department has received a report of a possible predator sighting, leading authorities to issue safety warnings to residents.

What's happening?

A local citizen spotted a mountain lion near Sutters Avenue in Grape Creek. The Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department shared a public alert after receiving a report on Jan. 12.

A local citizen reported a possible mountain lion sighting this morning near the area of Sutters Ave. in the community... Posted by Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, January 12, 2026

In a social media post, the fire department shared safety guidelines from Texas Parks and Wildlife. Among the most direct guidance shared was this warning: "Never run past or from a mountain lion."

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shared that running can trigger a chase response, and residents are advised to stand tall, maintain eye contact, appear larger, and slowly back away without turning their backs or bending over.

Mountain lions are described as large, slender cats with long tails and tawny-colored fur that can appear gray or nearly black. Encounters with large predators like them are rare, but sightings can signal a growing issue with human expansion pushing wildlife out of their habitats.

Residents were warned to supervise their children, keep their pets close by, refrain from leaving food outside, and report any additional sightings.

Why is this encounter important?

Mountain lion sightings near residential areas are rarely random and are often linked to human expansion.

As undeveloped lands are cleared, predators lose access to prey and shelter, forcing them to venture outside their habitats. Residents living nearby may face safety risks when facing wild animals, especially those without any knowledge of how to deal with them.

Although encounters put people at risk, the consequences for the animals are often more severe. Large predators that wander into populated areas are may be euthanized, even when no attack occurs, per the Mountain Lion Foundation.

What's being done about these wild encounters?

Right now, officials are asking residents to stay alert, report sightings, and follow established safety protocols for wildlife encounters.

Experts note that encounters like this can become more common as development and land clearing may cause predators to lose access to food and shelter. Shrinking habitats often push them into areas where people live.



Understanding how human activity affects wildlife, and talking about those impacts, can help reduce these encounters over time.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.