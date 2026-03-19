Police issue warning after home surveillance footage captures mountain lion lurking in neighborhood

"The way my dog has been acting, I'd bet that it has expanded its range."

When wild animals have a choice, most will avoid contact with humans. However, when short of territory, food, and other necessities, wild animals sometimes wander into human habitations — an event that is dangerous for the animal and any people involved.

This January and February, residents of Santa Barbara, California, were alarmed to learn of a mountain lion that had been spotted in residential areas of their city, Edhat reported.

What's happening?

The mountain lion was first sighted at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the Samarkand neighborhood, as evidenced by a video captured by a bystander

After that, the mountain lion continued to surface repeatedly over the course of several days throughout the Oak Park and Mission Creek areas.

One commenter noted: "The way my dog has been acting, I'd bet that it has expanded its range into the Lower Riviera/Eastside area."

Officials from Santa Barbara Animal Control noted that the large predator had been spotted during both the day and the night; there was no time of day when residents could be sure to avoid an encounter.

Why is this animal sighting important?

Obviously, a large carnivore like a mountain lion is dangerous to approach. When it turns up near people's homes, care needs to be taken to avoid encounters that could result in injury and the need to euthanize the animal.

Unfortunately, the more wild habitats shrink and are damaged by human activity, the more common these encounters become. Wild animals searching for food or a safe new territory can wander into human areas or may even lose their fear of people entirely because of excessive exposure.

Meanwhile, far too often, humans visiting national parks carelessly approach wild animals, further increasing the risk of harm.

What's being done about this wildlife encounter?

Regarding the mountain lion in Santa Barbara, officials warned residents to keep pets indoors and avoid being out alone at dawn and dusk, when this species is most active, Edhat reported.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the problem and is expected to coordinate with local wildlife resources.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.