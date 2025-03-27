Locals told to shelter in place after wild predator is spotted roaming through suburban neighborhood: 'It's a miracle no one got hurt'

At one point, it got stuck trying to squeeze through a gate at a housing complex.

People in a quiet Camarillo neighborhood were told to stay inside on Wednesday after a mountain lion was spotted roaming through backyards and streets. It took several hours and a few close calls before the wild cat was safely captured.

What's happening?

The mountain lion was first seen around 8:40 a.m. local time under a backyard playset on Lomita Street, as reported by VC Star. Wildlife officials tried to sedate it around 1 p.m., but missed and the animal took off, wandering through nearby neighborhoods and heading toward Pheasant Hill Road.

At one point, it got stuck trying to squeeze through a gate at a housing complex. "I see this cat with his head stuck between the rebar," said Timmy Chifos, a local resident. "The way it ended, it's a miracle no one got hurt."

Eventually, officials were able to get a tranquilizer dart into the animal just after 1:30 p.m. They loaded it into a truck and said it would get a health check and GPS collar before being released back into the wild.

Why is habitat restoration important?

Wild animals like mountain lions usually keep their distance from people. But when their habitat gets smaller or food gets harder to find, they end up wandering into towns and suburbs. Officials said this was a young male lion likely just trying to find his own space.

According to the Mountain Lion Foundation, mountain lions are getting hit by cars more often as they cross the roads between shrinking wild areas. And studies show that changes in climate, drought, and wildfire are also pushing animals out of their usual ranges.

What's being done about shrinking habitats?

There are ways to make things safer for both people and animals. One big step is creating safe passages for wildlife. In California, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has been built over the 101 Freeway near Agoura Hills. In Arizona, conservation groups are setting up remote water stations to help wildlife survive extreme droughts — which also keeps them from heading into towns and neighborhoods looking for help.

People can help too by keeping trash locked up, not leaving pet food outside, and avoiding anything that might attract wild animals. And by supporting projects that protect open spaces and give animals safe paths to travel, we help reduce run-ins like this one.

Most wild animals don't want to be in cities. But if we keep taking away their space, they don't have many other places to go.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.