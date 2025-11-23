Drone unexpectedly captures aerial footage of rare predator alone in a field: 'Witnessed the most amazing thing'

A wildlife surveyor in Missouri captured amazing drone footage of a mountain lion roaming near Columbia, marking a rare encounter that could signal the return of an apex predator to the region.

Jack Huston, owner of Midwest Deer Surveys, spotted the mountain lion while conducting surveys near the Missouri River in early October, according to the Kansas City Star.

"Witnessed the most amazing thing I have seen while on survey this past week," Huston shared in a Facebook post with the photos.

The drone footage shows the predator looking directly up at the camera, displaying its distinctive large paws. Huston watched for around 15 minutes as the mountain lion interacted with a group of bucks, attempting to chase deer that ventured too close before escaping into the woods.

"Had my heart racing!" Huston said in his Facebook post.

As apex predators, mountain lions help to control deer populations that might otherwise overgraze surrounding vegetation, helping to protect forests and farmlands that people count on for food production and natural resources.

Deer populations surged after mountain lions disappeared from Missouri, leading to increased vehicle collisions, crop damage, and the spread of disease among overcrowded herds.

Similar success stories show the potential benefits of predator recovery. Wolf reintroductions in Yellowstone National Park transformed barren landscapes into thriving ecosystems within years, while predator conservation programs have helped farmers control rodent and deer populations that destroy crops and cost millions in damage annually.

The return of these predators to the area is a great sign for restoring natural population controls, along with supporting a healthier, more diverse local ecosystem.

Once confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, this would mark the 121st mountain lion sighting in the state since 1996. No sightings had been reported since February 2024.

Furthermore, the Missouri Department of Conservation notes that dangerous encounters with these creatures are highly unlikely. "Mountain lions are naturally shy of people and seldom cause problems, even in states with thriving populations," officials said, according to the Kansas City Star.

