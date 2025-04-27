Trail cameras capture second known sighting of elusive snake species: 'Continues to reveal its hidden treasures'

"This event highlights the critical role of even the smallest ecological components."

A rare snake species was spotted for only the second time in history in India, The Times of India reported.

The elusive Ahaetulla longirostris was rediscovered in Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The only other documented sighting of the snake was in Bihar in 2021.

A rehabilitation team that was rereleasing rhinos into the vast reserve rediscovered the snake. In the process, it cleared a termite mound, and the snake appeared, much to its delight.

Dudhwa National Park, which includes Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, covers 490 square kilometers near the India-Nepal border. It is known for its wide variety of species and incredible biodiversity.

Conservation efforts, such as those at the tiger reserve, are essential to the health of our environment. Preserving and protecting all animal and plant species helps ensure that our ecosystems thrive, which is good for the health of everything from our air and water to our food supply

This is only the latest rare animal sighting that suggests biodiversity and ecosystems continue to thrive despite the many environmental challenges we face. A trail camera in Vietnam recently caught a rare breed of mouse deer called the silver-backed chevrotain. And snow leopards in Kazakhstan have made a remarkable comeback. As of early this year, their population has rebounded to "near historic levels."

The caretakers of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve were understandably thrilled with the discovery.

"Dudhwa continues to reveal its hidden treasures. The rediscovery of Ahaetulla longirostris is a testament to the reserve's ecological richness and the necessity of sustained research and habitat conservation," said Raja Mohan, field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Rengaraju T, the deputy director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, was equally effusive: "The rediscovery of Ahaetulla longirostris … is a landmark achievement for Indian wildlife conservation. … This event highlights the critical role of even the smallest ecological components, such as termite mounds, which often go unnoticed but serve as vital microhabitats for rare species."

