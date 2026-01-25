Officials announce troubling reason behind sudden closure of popular hiking trails: 'This is a tragedy'

"We want to be sure that they come back home to their loved ones."

Several popular hiking trails in northern Colorado have been temporarily closed after a suspected mountain lion attack killed a woman on a trail near Crosier Mountain.

The closures affect three trailheads near Glen Haven, about 15 minutes north of Estes Park, in an area heavily used by hikers and outdoor recreationists.

What's happening?

According to reporting by KDVR, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is searching for a third mountain lion believed to be involved in a fatal encounter on New Year's Day on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County. In response, the U.S. Forest Service closed the Garden Gate, Gravel Pit/Rainbow, and Piper Meadows/Glen Haven trailheads.

"We're searching for a possible lion that was involved in a suspected attack on humans, so we do consider that a public safety threat there, so until we're sure we have the lions that were involved in this, we're going to keep those closed and keep the public safe," CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told KDVR.

According to CPW, two hikers came across a mountain lion standing near a woman lying on the trail. After throwing rocks to scare the animal away, they discovered the woman was dead.

"This is a tragedy, and we are very sad that this happened because anytime somebody goes to enjoy the outdoors in Colorado, we want to be sure that they come back home to their loved ones," Van Hoose said, per KDVR.

CPW used helicopters, scent-tracking dogs, and ground crews to locate two mountain lions near where the woman's body was found. Both animals were euthanized, and officials are awaiting necropsy and autopsy results to better understand the incident.

Why is this concerning?

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, but this incident follows other recent encounters in Colorado — it is not an isolated case.

As outdoor recreation, tourism, and development continue to push into wildlife habitat, predators and people are increasingly crossing paths — especially when deer and elk move to lower elevations in search of food.

"This is mountain lion habitat," Van Hoose told KDVR. Increased sightings do not necessarily signal unusual behavior, but they can raise safety and conservation concerns if the trend continues.

What's being done about it?

CPW officers and contracted houndsmen are continuing to search for the third lion, while trail closures remain in place.

Officials are urging hikers to stay alert, avoid hiking alone, and follow wildlife safety guidance to help reduce the risk of dangerous encounters.

