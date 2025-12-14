Horse owner devastated after animal is killed in shocking attack: 'His throat had been ripped'

A horse owner in Redding, California, was devastated to find that a mountain lion had killed her over-30-year-old horse.

A KRCR report on the incident included blurred but still graphic photos.

What's happening?

Chris Zwaga found her seriously injured horse while she was doing her morning chores. She had to euthanize it, and KRCR stated it was the first time she didn't have a horse in her life.

"His throat had been ripped, and his face had been ripped, and he was in serious trouble, and he had chest damage," Zwaga told KRCR. "Quite a surprise."

Zwaga was also concerned about the safety of her community. She worried that mountain lions could target children or other animals in the area.

Why are human-wildlife interactions concerning?

While mountain lions eat other animals to live, they may attack more domestic animals and people because of habitat destruction.





The Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center at the University of California Davis stated that habitat fragmentation is harmful. Highways divide mountain lion territory, and increased human presence means that mountain lions' homes are inherently closer to people.

Minimizing harmful human-wildlife interactions will keep all involved safe. Less harm also means safer, more balanced ecosystems. Knowing how mountain lions function, as the center strives to do, can aid in conservation efforts.

By giving mountain lions space when possible, we can cultivate deeper respect for the world around us.

People planning construction projects should consider how their building may affect wildlife. Meanwhile, projects like wildlife bridges could decrease car-animal collisions and create safer spaces for animals to roam.

What can be done about human-wildlife interactions?

The center is studying mountain lions and testing deterrent devices to keep people, mountain lions, and other animals safe. Its research team also prioritizes teaching others how to stay safe and reduce the chances of an attack.

The center's site advises avoiding backcountry trails after twilight and hiking with other people. It's important to keep an eye on children, pets, and livestock as well.

As for Zwaga's case, KRCR stated that wildlife incidents in California should be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. If someone has a public safety concern, as Zwaga did, however, they should call 911 immediately.

