Homeowner stunned after witnessing wild animal attack on family dog: 'It didn't even flinch'

"I was banging on the window screen and hooting."

An Australian shepherd survived after a mountain lion clamped its jaws around her head on a Wyoming property, Cowboy State Daily reported.

What happened?

Shelley Williamson spotted the attack from an upstairs window early one Sunday. Her dog Dottie lay motionless while the big cat clamped down on her skull.

"It didn't even flinch at the noise. I was banging on the window screen and hooting at the mountain lion," Williamson said.

Williamson's husband honked their truck horn, but the noise failed to scare it.

The cat moved across the property with Dottie hanging limp in its jaws. The dog later escaped and bolted back to the house. She miraculously survived with just minor puncture wounds on her skull and chin.

The family's 40-acre property sits in rough terrain outside of Newcastle. People in the area have noticed an increase in big cat sightings, and one killed a buck on nearby land.

Trail cameras recorded big cats at different locations around the neighborhood. Neighbors think a mother and at least two juveniles now live nearby.

Why are mountain lion encounters increasing?

Big cats are venturing into populated areas more often as rising global temperatures alter their territories. Animals search for new food and water sources when their usual environments can't support them.

Wildlife biologists note the animals are moving into eastern grasslands where they were uncommon. This expansion brings them closer to ranches, farms, and suburban properties.

These close calls put families and animals at risk. The Williamsons ensure their grandchildren are escorted outdoors and keep Dottie indoors unless someone accompanies her.

Preserving wild spaces keeps animal populations where they belong and stops dangerous run-ins near homes. Healthy ecosystems mean safer communities and thriving wildlife coexist.

What can I do to protect my pets from mountain lions?

If big cat species live near you, bring your pets inside during early morning and evening hours when these predators hunt. Put up lights that turn on with movement, and store garbage in sealed bins animals can't open.

Call your representatives about establishing and protecting animal migration paths. These routes let wildlife move safely among wild areas without passing through neighborhoods.

