Authorities issue warning after small dog is snatched from backyard: 'They may be drawn closer to homes'

Wildlife and neighborhood life don't always mix so easily — but that doesn't mean lines aren't getting blurred. This fall, the Denver Gazette reported that a small dog in the town of Erie, Colorado, was believed to have been taken from its backyard by a very big cat.

What's happening?

Police say it was a mountain lion that likely snatched the dog near Erie Air Park. The case was under investigation as of early October, and officials warned residents to be cautious.

"They may be drawn closer to homes by easily accessible food sources, including unattended pets," the Erie Police Department said in a press release. Mountain lions are native to Colorado and often live near open spaces and wildlife corridors.

Attacks on pets happen occasionally in Boulder County. In 2023, nearby Nederland saw 15 dogs killed by mountain lions over a single month, according to the Gazette.

While rare overall, these encounters show how Colorado's expanding communities often overlap with natural habitats.

Why is this concerning?

As new construction continues to push into wild spaces and habitats are lost to development, encounters like this one are becoming more common, with predators often seeking food and water in town.

Rising global temperatures and shifting weather patterns can add more strain. Drier conditions sometimes limit prey and water, forcing mountain lions to wander closer to populous neighborhoods.

Protecting the environment helps protect communities, too. When natural habitats stay healthy, hydrated, and biodiverse, big animals have less reason to roam into residential areas.

What's being done about it?

Police urged residents to report sightings and contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They also suggested keeping pets supervised, removing outdoor food sources such as birdseed or pet food, using motion-sensor lights, and clearing brush or deck areas where animals might hide.

Simple steps like these can make a big difference in helping people and wildlife to safely coexist.

