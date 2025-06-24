Onlooker captures scary video of hiker's reckless actions on mountain trail: 'Playing with fire'

Viewers were frustrated with the lack of control in this situation.

Recent Instagram footage posted by dog trainer Aligned K9 (@alignedk9) shows a close encounter between a mountain goat and a hiker's dog.

A lineup of hikers witnessed a goat approaching an unleashed dog in the group. The goat charged at the dog a number of times, following it down the marked path.

"Did you know…? That the simple act of dropping your phone in unexpected situations may allow for you to actually do something to help the lives around you?!" the creator wrote, referring to the man seemingly more interested in filming than in helping.

It's unclear who was the dog's owner, but a leash would have been helpful — and many trails require animals to be on leashes even if they are trained.

When humans enter natural spaces, there's potential for an encounter with wildlife, and pets may get caught in the crossfire.

Loss of wilderness habitat has exacerbated the issue, and when humans decide to get too close to animals or give them food, dangerous situations can occur. This is why so many experts explicitly warn against feeding wild animals.

Conserving natural spaces by donating to organizations focused on protecting nature and keeping your community clean by participating in park litter cleanups are some ways to help.

Also, making sure food and garbage is out of reach of wild animals (including by properly securing trash) and keeping pets on leashes are good precautions when enjoying the outdoors.

"Dude with the camera was playing with fire," one said.

"Bro, protect your dog. He would protect you too," another wrote.

"I'm sorry but if something was coming after my dog, my reaction isn't to record… sad world we live in where recording takes precedence over helping a life," someone else noted.

