Officials urge action as neglected swimming pools spark new health emergency: 'An unprecedented time'

Officials say there are only two options for pools.

by Veronica Booth
In the wake of this winter's Los Angeles fires, officials asked homeowners with pools in the Eaton Canyon area to take precautions to reduce mosquito populations.

What's happening?

Pasadena Now reports that the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District issued warnings concerning unmaintained pools in fire-damaged neighborhoods. Swimming pools, ponds, and other stagnant bodies of water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes

As warm weather approaches, District officials explain, "After a wildfire, pools and other large water sources may become stagnant, creating conditions for mosquitoes to grow," per Pasadena Now

Why are mosquitoes dangerous?

Just one unmaintained pool can spawn up to three million adult mosquitoes in a single month. Officials warn that "these mosquitoes can spread quickly throughout the community and can spread diseases such as West Nile virus and dengue, posing an additional risk to the community."

Mosquitoes in the L.A. area may also spread the Zika virus, St. Louis encephalitis, chikungunya, and canine heartworm, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Both humans and pets are at risk of contracting a disease from a mosquito bite. 

According to The Los Angeles Times, there were 35 cases of West Nile virus in the area in 2024. The illnesses led to 27 hospitalizations and two deaths, indicating the severity of such diseases. 

Earth's rising temperatures create prime conditions for vector-borne diseases to spread — as even slight upticks in average daily temperatures can lead to additional total days during which mosquitoes can breed and spread. These diseases particularly affect the vulnerable, such as children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. 

What's being done to stop mosquitoes from breeding in Eaton pools?

Thankfully, the SGVMVCD has taken quick action. They're encouraging people to be proactive and aiding in whatever way they can. 

The SGVMVCD states, "Currently, the District is assessing environmental conditions, mosquito abundance, and resource allocation to provide the best support services during this unprecedented time."

They're informing Eaton area homeowners on how to avoid boosting mosquito populations with preventive measures. These include larvicides, temporary pesticides, and the distribution of mosquitofish when appropriate. Mosquitofish consume mosquito larvae and pupae, playing a crucial role in keeping populations down. 

They also say there are only two options for pools. They should be "clean and functional" or "empty and dry." However, they recommend the former, as empty, dry pools can cause foundational issues. 

While they're asking homeowners to manage their pools, they understand that's not possible for everyone. 

"While many property owners may have limited access to their properties or ability to manage stagnant water, we encourage residents to stay informed and reach out if they have any concerns," the District stated, per Pasadena Now.

