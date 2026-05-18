Morgan Freeman turned his entire 124-acre ranch into sanctuary for bees

"It's Morgan Freeman. His voice is enough to make sure that he doesn't get stung."

While his voice is maybe more immediately linked to the fate of penguins, Morgan Freeman's true soft spot is for bees. As Forbes noted, Freeman is using both his voice and his land to support one of the planet's most important workers and pollinators.

What happened?

Freeman first opened up about his interest in beekeeping during a 2014 appearance on "The Tonight Show."

At the time, the actor, director, and philanthropist began his eventual journey to turn his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary, per Forbes.

Host Jimmy Fallon and Freeman went back and forth on the logistics of beekeeping at the time. Freeman insisted he didn't need to wear a beekeeper's suit to avoid being stung, as Fallon protested. Years later, it seems Freeman knew what he was doing.

He later moved 26 hives from Arkansas to his Mississippi land and added plants such as magnolia, lavender, and clover to make the area more welcoming for bees, according to Forbes.

Why does Morgan Freeman's beekeeping matter?

Within the interview, Freeman revealed an admirable reason for getting into beekeeping.

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"There is a concerted effort for bringing bees back onto the planet," Freeman told Fallon, per Forbes. "We do not realize that they are the foundation, I think, of the growth of the planet, the vegetation."

Freeman is right that bees are among the most critical pollinators out there. Healthier bee populations can help support biodiversity, stronger harvests, and more resilient local food systems, as the U.N. Environmental Programme described.

For consumers, that can mean more reliable access to fruits, vegetables, nuts, and other foods that depend on pollination. For the environment, it means healthier landscapes and stronger ecosystems.

Concerningly, bee populations face an array of threats, as research in the journal Science noted — those include habitat loss, pesticides, and parasites.

Habitat-restoration efforts such as Freeman's sanctuary can make a meaningful impact. Using his voice to inspire others to give to causes or take local action to protect bees is another important part of the gesture.

What are people saying?

Viewers on YouTube praised Morgan Freeman's moves and had some fun theories for why bees wouldn't dare sting the acting legend.

"It's Morgan Freeman," one said. "His voice is enough to make sure that he doesn't get stung."

A self-described four-year beekeeper backed Freeman on not needing a suit to feed them unless they were opening up the hive.

"Only when u open up the hive do u need one because bee's are very protective with the queen. ... They are gorgeous animals, just love them," they added. "So right on morgan freeman wtg!!"

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