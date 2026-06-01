Utah family stunned to find moose lounging in backyard as drought drives wildlife into foothill neighborhoods

"We feel like we had a little pet moose."

A Utah family had an unexpected visitor over the weekend when a young bull moose stretched out in their Springville yard.

Wildlife officials said the unusual sight reflects a broader pattern, with dry conditions pushing animals closer to neighborhoods in search of food, water, and shelter.

According to KSL, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources responded last Sunday after homeowners Laura and Greg Thorpe found the moose lingering in their yard for hours, eating bushes and resting near the house.

Laura Thorpe told local media she was especially concerned because family members, including young grandchildren, were on the way. She called neighbor Scott Root, a recently retired DWR employee, and a wildlife response team soon arrived.

Officials worked quietly to avoid agitating the animal, then tranquilized it and loaded it into a trailer after the sedative took effect. KSL reported that DWR conservation outreach manager Michael Packer said biologists examined the moose where it was resting and determined it was healthy. Crews also hosed the moose down during sedation to keep it cool.

The moose was later relocated to a more suitable habitat with streams and beaver ponds.

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Dry winter conditions may be driving moose and other wildlife into lower elevations and more developed areas as they search for resources.

As weather extremes reshape where animals can comfortably live, encounters like this will likely become more common.

A moose resting in a backyard may seem peaceful, but it can quickly become dangerous, especially if people get too close or dogs are nearby. Moose are large, powerful animals and may become aggressive when stressed. Urban areas also pose risks for the animals, including traffic, fences, overheating, and panic during interactions with people.

In this case, officials said the Thorpes did the right thing by keeping their distance and calling the experts.

Officials advised anyone who spots a large wild animal near a home not to approach it and, if possible, to bring pets indoors. Moose in particular can react aggressively toward dogs.

"We feel like we had a little pet moose," Laura Thorpe said, according to KSL. But as Michael Packer put it, animals are "looking for the same necessities that we need," including "food, water, and shelter."

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