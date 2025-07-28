Resident shares incredible photo of animal family enjoying yard: 'That baby is adorable'

Even for most folks in the Pacific Northwest, it's not every day that you look out your window and see a mama moose hauling along her two babies as they snack on your backyard. But, for one lucky Redditor, that's exactly what happened.

The user shared a cute photo in the "r/Spokane" subreddit and explained, "Mama moose and two babies. One is on the other side of the fence and the babies are too small to jump over."

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, it turns out that the guests stayed a little longer than expected. The user later commented, "They hung out over the weekend. Decimated our cherry tree, the bottom half of our apple tree, and a few hostas. At one point I turned on the sprinklers to maybe urge them on their way but they ended up frolicking in the water for a bit."

Eventually, local Fish and Wildlife staff stepped in. "They said this moose has been relocated before and they normally only do that once but since this one had the babies they decided to give it another chance and were going to move it further away," the OP added. "It was fun to have them visit but it is also nice to have our yard back again."

Moose don't always play nice in human spaces. Feeding wild animals can backfire quickly, which is why experts often remind people that helping wildlife usually means maintaining a safe distance.

Considering the moose ravaged the original poster's yard, maybe it could use a makeover for everyone's benefit. Replacing traditional grass with native plants or clover provides wildlife with a natural habitat while saving you time and money. Native lawns reduce water use, trim bills, and leave more fresh water in local ecosystems. Plus, you'll skip endless mowing and fertilizing.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Some homeowners compromise with buffalo grass or xeriscaping. Even swapping out just part of a thirsty monoculture lawn helps pollinators thrive, which keeps your garden and even our food supply healthy.

Proof of what's possible roams right outside — yards that support native species can attract visitors like deer, moose, or even the occasional bear. It's a good reminder to manage them wisely, though.

"That baby is adorable," one commenter said. Another added, "Those kids are brand new! So cute."

A third user summed up the scene: "Mama is huge!!!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.