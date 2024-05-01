Photo of risky encounter between man and moose leaves internet puzzled: 'This is one of the most scary posts'

Approaching a moose or any wild animal poses significant dangers to the people and animals involved.

There's nothing quite like seeing an incredible animal in its natural habitat, but this encounter is too close for comfort.

A Reddit user on r/OopsThatsDeadly reposted an image of a person dangerously close to a wild moose.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Originally posted to r/MildlyInteresting, the image shows a man just feet away from a young moose. He appears to be holding a piece of fruit and attempting to feed the animal.

On average, moose grow to be over six feet tall and weigh anywhere from 800 to 1,600 pounds. Their antlers add to their size, stretching several feet outwards. These are massive creatures, and this person is lucky to have encountered only a small calf.

Approaching a moose or any wild animal poses significant dangers to the people and animals involved. It's recommended to stay at least 75 feet away from moose, and this person is definitely too close.

Moose and other wildlife can become aggressive if threatened, and provoking the animal can result in serious injuries. These two men were nearly trampled after intentionally provoking a nearby moose. This person resorted to playing dead after poking a giant resting moose.

As cute as they may appear, moose are not pets and are far from domesticated animals. Understanding and respecting the natural behaviors and boundaries of wild animals is essential for our safety and their well-being. Encounters that exploit wildlife for entertainment purposes — selfies, videos, pictures — undermine the genuine connection people can gain from responsible interactions.

The comments could not believe the individual's dangerous behavior, with one user describing the photo as "the ultimate standoff."

Another said, "This is one of the most scary posts [I've] seen on here. Moose are one of the few animals that will actively attack people…"

Many users couldn't understand what he was trying to do: "Was the dude expecting the moose to gently take it from his hand like a deer?"

