Family stuns community with plans for their $20 million ranch: 'I don't think the shock has worn off'

Dale and Janet Veseth have decided to donate their $21.6 million ranch to the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance.

The RSA is a nonprofit founded and led by ranchers. According to the Whitefish Pilot, Dale has worked with the organization for years.

"We've watched RSA grow into something pretty special," he told the publication. "We're proud to know the ranch will be part of that. They'll keep it working the way it's meant to be."

The organization is committed to keeping rural communities strong through sustainable ranching and keeping the ecosystems on ranches resilient.

It wants to help ranchers use land wisely and participate in conservation so that ranching can remain sustainable for future generations.

The RSA was surprised to hear about this donation. Conni French, the RSA president, noted, "I think we were all completely taken aback, and honestly, I don't think the shock has worn off.

"It's hard to put into words what a gesture like this means, not just for RSA, but for the future of ranching and conservation here at home."

The Land Trust Alliance has noted that donations like these help on multiple fronts, including preserving habitats, addressing social inequality, and combating the climate crisis.

This donation isn't the Veseth's first foray into doing right by the environment they manage and rely on. They have also received awards over the years for the way they steward their land.

These include the Outstanding Conservationist of the Year from the Phillips Conservation District, the Region V Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, and the Quivira Coalition's Clarence Burch Award, among others.

It's clear that this family has cared about the land they work for many years.

The Veseths aren't the only wealthy people choosing surprising donations over other options when it comes to managing their properties in their later years.

In Massachusetts, the White family signed over 400 acres of forest to the Land Conservation Trust. Elsewhere, Donna Roggenthien passed on 326 acres in Maine to Maine Woodland Owners.

Donating property can ensure that the land that owners care about is looked after, helping to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity rather than risking it being built upon in years to come.

Remember, even if you don't have a large parcel of land to donate, any donation to climate-friendly causes can help safeguard ecosystems and a thriving natural world.

