  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts celebrate as rare birds make surprising comeback after years of absence: 'We are overjoyed'

It's a heartwarming story.

by Lindy Whitehouse
It's a heartwarming story.

Photo Credit: iStock

Conservationists in the U.K. are celebrating after a pair of rare birds successfully bred, marking the first time in years the species has hatched chicks in the country.

As the Halstead Gazette reported, a pair of Montagu's harriers have successfully reared four chicks to fledging in the county of Essex. This is the first time that the birds have successfully bred in the U.K. since 2019.

This breakthrough moment occurred after the birds nested at a secret location protected by conservationists and a local farmer.

The breeding success of the pair has received even more attention due to the birds' international heritage. The male bird is of U.K. origin, ringed as a chick in a nest in 2015, whereas his partner was ringed in France in 2023.

"We are overjoyed that a pair have returned," Mark Thomas, Montagu's harrier species lead at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said, according to the Halstead Gazette. The RSPB is a charity dedicated to the conservation of birds and wildlife in the UK.

Conservation stories like these are heartwarming and show that our actions to protect animals and biodiversity can have positive outcomes. There are inspiring stories worldwide of people and organizations working to protect wildlife and natural environments, ensuring they can be enjoyed by future generations.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden.

Learn more

Conservation work also plays a vital role in securing a sustainable future, because it safeguards the natural systems that humanity depends on for survival.

Healthy ecosystems provide valuable services, such as clean air through carbon absorption and oxygen production, clean water through natural filtration by wetlands and forests, and food through healthy soils, pollination, and balanced food chains.

By protecting biodiversity and preserving habitats, conservation efforts also strengthen ecosystems against the impacts of a warming planet, extreme weather events, and human pressures.

In doing so, conservation not only ensures the continued availability of resources we rely on today but also protects the well-being of future generations.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x