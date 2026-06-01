Mom asks for backup after daughter begs to keep tiny rescued snake: 'This thing is so little and cute'

"She's a rainbows and unicorns kid, and protecting that outlook and positivity is so hard."

A mom's plea for help with handling a tiny wild snake her daughter fell in love with drew attention online.

In a Reddit post on r/snakes, the original poster said, "My five year old caught a baby snake. Help me convince her it belongs outside."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Those are her hands holding it. Not mine. This thing is so little and cute," the OP wrote about one of the photos, which shows a very tiny snake in small hands. In the other image (shown directly above), the snake is slithering through the grass, presumably before the OP's daughter picked it up.

"We will be letting it go regardless but help me give her reasons we can't keep it so I'm not just the 'mean' mom saying no," the OP added.

Fellow parents and herpetologists suggested the mom should encourage her daughter to watch wild snakes rather than keeping one. Wild snakes are best left in the wild, even when they appear healthy, harmless, and easy to care for.

One particularly helpful commenter said: "Wild snake is wild. We can make friends, but he doesn't need or want to live with us and he deserves to be free in his home where he will be happier doing the things wild snakes do. Taking him from the wild is very different, and would be cruel."

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The OP responded: "This is what I'm looking for. Thank you. She's a rainbows and unicorns kid and protecting that outlook and positivity is so hard. Trying to let her down gently while keeping her curious and all-loving."

Many commenters encouraged the family to turn the moment into a learning opportunity rather than a debate over a new pet. They suggested field guides, nature walks, and safe observation as better ways to nurture the child's excitement.

As neighborhoods expand into natural habitats, people are having more interactions with wildlife. Some of them may look adoptable, but they're still wild animals that people must treat with care and caution.

Keeping animals without proper permits, habitat, or species-specific care can be harmful to both the animal and the humans involved. But establishing healthy boundaries with them can increase their chances of survival.

Snakes also play an important role in ecosystems by helping control pest populations. And teaching moments like this one can become gateways to appreciation rather than ownership.

Respecting wildlife from a distance helps protect animals while still letting kids build a lasting connection to nature.

Families can also reduce stressful wildlife run-ins by making outdoor spaces healthier and less chaotic. Avoiding unnecessary habitat destruction, keeping cats indoors, and leaving patches of natural cover where appropriate are all effective ways to do so.

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