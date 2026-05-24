Homeowner says nearby construction drove snakes into wooded yard: 'Just lost their home'

A homeowner says they spotted two snakes in five days after construction on either side of their road disrupted nearby habitat — a reminder that when development pushes into wild spaces, animals often wind up in close contact with people.

"Do not tell me how dead these snakes would be if this were your yard, these poor things are harmless and have just lost their home, I genuinely feel bad for them," the homeowner wrote in a Reddit post alongside images of two snakes.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The homeowner explained that they had spent four years at the house without encountering a snake. That changed this spring, when construction for a large HOA development started on one side of the road, and a Catholic church project got underway on the other.

The user wrote that "all that habitat destruction has displaced them," turning their wooded lot into "PRIME real estate" for the snakes.

The homeowner said that their property is older, heavily wooded, and intentionally kept as natural as possible. With roughly 200 trees across 1.5 acres, plus native and biologically significant plants, the yard already supports opossums, squirrels, chipmunks, turtles, deer, birds, a barred owl, and even a flying squirrel.

Commenters were quick to spot a silver lining, with one writing: "On the bright side, you won't have rodents any time soon."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The post highlights a pattern many homeowners are seeing as construction spreads into wooded and undeveloped areas: Wildlife doesn't disappear when habitat is cleared. Often, animals simply move into the nearest patch of suitable land — including backyards.

Unexpected wildlife encounters can be stressful, especially when fear leads people to kill nonvenomous species that are simply passing through. For animals, displacement can mean losing shelter, food sources, and safer breeding areas.

In this case, the homeowner made a point of pushing back on that reaction, writing: "These poor things are harmless and have just lost their home."

The story also shows how more natural yards can become important refuges when surrounding land is disturbed. Landscapes filled with native plants and mature trees can help support biodiversity even as nearby development reshapes local ecosystems.

If your yard attracts wildlife, experts often recommend reducing direct conflict rather than trying to eliminate animals. That can mean keeping a respectful distance, supervising pets, sealing gaps around sheds or crawl spaces, and contacting a licensed wildlife professional if an animal is trapped or repeatedly entering the home.

The post garnered hundreds of comments, with people offering a lot of opinions.

"I would LOVE to have this problem. Local construction here has just sent tons of mice and rats into our neighborhood," wrote one. "I have actually semi-joked about finding out what kind of rodent-eating snakes are native and procuring some and letting them loose under my house."

"I'm glad they can seek refuge on your property," said another. "You are a good person and we need more people like you in this world."

"I wish more people had your outlook," a third agreed. "Habitat destruction is awful."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.