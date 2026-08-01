Another Mississippi black bear is caught on a backyard camera as metro sightings keep growing

A black bear was caught on a backyard surveillance camera in Brandon this week, adding to a growing list of sightings in and around metro Mississippi, WAPT reported.

What happened?

On July 20, surveillance footage from a home off North Shore Parkway in Brandon showed a black bear crossing the yard.

The resident, who asked not to be identified, said the animal was later seen going into nearby woods toward Church Road, according to the station.

Although this sighting happened in Rankin County, it was not the only recent report. Earlier this month, WAPT shared footage of another bear sighting in Lawrence County, in New Hebron's North Pleasant Hill community.

A few months earlier, the station also reported bear sightings in Hinds County, including Clinton and Utica. In one of those cases, Ring doorbell footage captured the animal on camera.

Officials say residents should report bear sightings and avoid trying to get close to the animal. They are also urging people to remove attractants such as food and bird feeders that can pull bears nearer to neighborhoods, per WAPT.

Why does it matter?

Repeated sightings in populated areas can disrupt the daily routines of homeowners, families, and pet owners. Residents may need to be more cautious about leaving pets outside, storing garbage, or putting out seed and food overnight.

Bears do not recognize property lines, and when natural habitat is disrupted or when easy food sources are available near homes, they may be more likely to move through residential areas.

In most cases, black bears are simply passing through rather than seeking confrontation. Still, repeated close-range sightings can increase the likelihood of conflict, particularly if a bear becomes used to finding food near people.

What can I do?

Removing anything that could attract bears can help. That includes bird feeders, pet food, unsecured trash, and any outdoor food sources that can turn a backyard into an easy stop.

If a bear is seen nearby, officials say people should report the sighting rather than approach the animal, WAPT noted. Keeping a safe distance helps protect both the resident and the bear, which may become stressed or defensive if cornered.

Bringing feeders in at night, securing trash bins, and cleaning grills or outdoor cooking areas can reduce the chances of another visit.

When bears begin to associate homes with food, they are more likely to return, creating safety concerns for communities and the animals themselves.

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