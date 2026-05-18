California city unleashes goats to clear wildfire fuel ahead of fire season

Managing vegetation is especially important around parks, trails, roadsides, and neighborhoods where fires can spread quickly.

Solvang, California, is once again bringing back an unlikely — but increasingly popular — wildfire prevention team: goats.

As fire season approaches, the city has returned its four-legged vegetation crews to Hans Christian Andersen Park, where the animals are grazing through dry grass and brush to reduce wildfire fuel buildup, according to Edhat.

The strategy is simple, and it is gaining traction across California as communities search for less disruptive ways to manage wildfire risk.

Instead of relying entirely on heavy machinery or chemical herbicides, Solvang uses goats to clear excess vegetation naturally. The animals can reduce overgrowth while avoiding some of the trade-offs associated with conventional brush removal, including harmful carbon pollution, soil disturbance, noise, and chemical exposure.

Solvang first introduced goats for vegetation management in 2019. Since then, the seasonal grazing program has become both a practical wildfire prevention tool and a familiar local attraction.

The challenge the city is addressing is one faced by many communities across the West: the accumulation of dry grass, weeds, and brush that can fuel fast-moving fires during hot, windy conditions.

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Managing that vegetation is especially important around parks, trails, roadsides, and neighborhoods where fires can spread quickly.

Goats have emerged as an effective solution because they can reach places that are difficult for machines to access, including steep hillsides and uneven terrain. They also feed on taller brush and shrubs, sometimes reaching vegetation up to about 6 feet high.

That makes them especially useful for clearing dense overgrowth that could otherwise intensify wildfire danger.

Solvang is not alone in embracing the idea. Nearby Santa Barbara has used sheep and goats in parks since 2015. Earlier this year, the city used sheep across roughly 16 acres in four parks to reduce vegetation and help maintain emergency access routes for firefighters.

Elsewhere in California, agencies, including Caltrans, have also turned to goats for vegetation management projects, including efforts dating back to 2000 along Highway 101 in Sonoma County.

Programs like these are growing in popularity because they offer communities a visible, relatively low-impact way to adapt to worsening wildfire conditions.

They also help connect people to land stewardship in a memorable way — one goat at a time.

So far, Solvang appears pleased with the results. The city has continued the program for nearly six years and regularly brings the grazing crews back to manage vegetation in public spaces.

As the goats get to work this season, officials are reminding visitors to admire them from a safe distance.

In a social media post, the city referred to the animals as its "hungry friends" and asked parkgoers not to feed them or touch the electric fence, noting the herd already has plenty of "food/work ahead of them."

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