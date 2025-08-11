Officials pull back curtain on 'mining mafia' colluding with government officials — here's what happened

A key player has been arrested for unauthorized mining of a protected mountain range in Northern-Western India, the Times of India reported.

The Mewat region of the Aravali range — a biodiversity hotspot — has been the targeted focus of a mining mafia in collusion with government officials.

Sher Mohammed, one of the primary suspects who aided the accused sarpanch (elected village head), was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau. Evidence found Mohammed guilty of illegal mining as well as having a heavy hand in the temporary road operation that allowed discreet access to the range.

Per the Times of India, it is believed that the sarpanch at the time was working with government officials and the mining mafia to create these illegal roads for passage on forest department land by manipulating invoices and submitting false documents.

Several names came up during the investigation, including those of government officials and private officers. ACB is still on the lookout for the sarpanch of the village, who has since been suspended, along with several other suspects.

Biodiversity hotspots, as explained by Conservation International, are regions with a large concentration of native species that aren't typically found anywhere else that are also suffering from habitat loss. They are protected for this very reason, and any threats against them, whether it's poaching the animals or damaging the actual land, can harm an entire ecosystem.

Many governments are beginning to take these environmental protections more seriously. Several men were arrested earlier this year in Ghana for operating an illegal mining enterprise. The government in Niger is finally cracking down on unregulated mining operations after a decade of unlicensed activity. A Vietnamese court put 23 people — some of whom were government officials — in jail for rare earth exploitation and environmental pollution.

Mining and poaching are, unfortunately, very lucrative businesses that put the health of animals and our planet aside for monetary gain, leaving devastation in their wake. Maintaining strict enforcement through strong laws and regulations against illegal mining can help preserve ecosystems and essential water sources used by nearby communities.

Electing and supporting pro-climate candidates is even more important — especially when so many government officials have been found to be on the inside of these scandals. It can all feel very overwhelming, but talking with your friends and family about the climate and taking local action can also make you feel more hopeful.

