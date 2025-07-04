Lawmakers pass game-changing new law to protect animals used for entertainment: 'Violations of dignified treatment'

"We are against any violence, but animal abuse in particular is a reflection of what could later escalate in terms of violence."

In a unanimous decision, Mexico's Senate has passed a new law that aims to protect dolphins and other marine animals used for entertainment purposes.

By a vote of 99-0, legislators voted to amend the country's General Wildlife Law in order to prevent the exploitation of marine life. As reported by Riviera Maya News, the "Mincho Law" will ban captive breeding as well as the acquisition of marine animals solely for entertainment purposes. The lone exception will be for animals used in conservation efforts.

Mexico's General Wildlife Law focuses on the sustainable use and protection of wildlife and their habitats. It establishes the need to protect wildlife and prohibits acts that cause destruction, damage, or disturbance. The law also addresses issues like wildlife diseases, ethical use, restrictions on exotic species, and the role of indigenous people in wildlife management.

The amendment is named after a viral story involving a dolphin named Mincho at the Barceló Maya Grand Resort's dolphinarium in Riviera Maya, Mexico. In November 2020, Mincho, a performing bottlenose dolphin, suffered a serious injury during an acrobatic stunt when he crashed directly onto a concrete platform outside of the pool. The entire incident was caught on camera and uploaded to several social media sites, where it quickly went viral.

Despite sustaining a potentially life-altering injury, the dolphin was sent back out to perform in the show just two days later against a veterinarian's recommendation. Following years of public backlash, the Federal Attorney's Office for Environmental Protection opened an investigation into the Barceló Maya Grand Resort's dolphinarium in February 2025.

Three months later, the show was ordered to permanently shut down operations and pay a fine that totaled more than 7.5 million pesos, or about $400,000.

According to a separate Riviera Maya News report, the tourist show was shut down due to "violations of dignified treatment, performance of acrobatics that endanger the lives of the animals, and activities not authorized in the management plan, as well as failure to report dangerous incidents."

The proposed Mincho Law saw increased support in Mexico's government over the past year, especially from President Claudia Sheinbaum. "We are against any violence, but animal abuse in particular is a reflection of what could later escalate in terms of violence," Sheinbaum said.

