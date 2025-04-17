Heartwarming video captures kind fisherman saving baby dolphin from dangerous predicament: 'So precious'

"It's people like this who make a big difference for our ocean community!"

A heartwarming video on TikTok documented the crucial moment when a kind fisherman untangled a baby dolphin from a net.

The viral video posted by Reader's Digest (@readersdigest) was filmed in Brazil, where a passerby found the struggling dolphin. Thanks to the man's helping hand — and a little pat for good luck — the dolphin was able to swim away safely.

"It's people like this who make a big difference for our ocean community!" one user said in the comments.

Videos like these are more than just a momentary glimpse into good deeds; they highlight how meaningful individual action can be. In this case, one simple intervention from one person changed the course of this dolphin's life, which in turn has implications for the dolphin's ecosystem and population.

Just a small act can make a major ripple. And preserving biodiversity helps maintain healthy, functioning ecosystems — which in turn form the basis of the fundamental functions we need to eat, breathe, drink, and live.

For those who don't live or work on the open waters, there are still plenty of ways to make an individual impact. The Center for Environmental Health specified that "many studies have proven the benefits of having open dialogue with friends and family about climate change and how it results in further discussion and adoption of scientific facts." So, a great way to start is by discussing how you can make a tiny shift with friends and family.

From there, one can begin taking local climate action. Fight alongside neighbors to pinpoint an environmental issue in your community and work to change it.

Some people may be time-poor, but that doesn't mean you can't still make an individual difference. Find an environmental cause that's meaningful to you and donate money. This is still extremely effective and helps make a real difference.

To analyze other ways you can create change, have a look at your carbon impact. This will help you identify ways you can improve your day-to-day life to be more sustainable for yourself and the planet.

Commenters seemed inspired by the man's act of kindness.

"The baby seemed to understand when he said 'calma,'" one user wrote. "So precious!"

