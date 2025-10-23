Local baffled after stumbling upon unexpected discovery in park: 'Neighbors will hate you'

"They are so beautiful but so … useless."

A Reddit user in the Pacific Northwest took to the platform for answers after encountering a strange yet attractive plant in a protected area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The query, appropriately posted to the r/whatisthisplant forum, was accompanied by two snaps of the "absolutely stunning" plants. The plant was soon identified as a Mimosa or silk tree, a species native to Asia but invasive in the United States. "A highly invasive tree that spread easily and outcompetes natives," as one of the posters helpfully explained.

Like so many other troublesome invasive plants, the Mimosa tree was brought over to the United States in the 18th century for its ornamental qualities. Because they aren't native to the area, invasive species that take hold create huge problems for the ecosystem by crowding out and outcompeting local species for resources. With no natural system of control, they spread quickly and soon get out of hand. Once an invasive species takes hold, it becomes extremely difficult, if not impossible, to eradicate.

The thread raises an important point about the damage non-native flora can cause to ecosystems. It's almost always a result of ignorance rather than malice: choosing a plant for its aesthetic qualities without considering its impact.

A natural lawn with native plants offers all the attractive qualities without the destructive downsides. Rewilding a yard creates a welcome space for useful pollinators and requires much less effort to maintain than expensive imports.

The comments added context to why the trees are so problematic in the United States.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

One noted the aggressive seed dispersal makes them a problem in backyards: "Weed trees. They proliferate a lot. Pretty, birds like them. They don't get tall. Neighbors will hate you for all the seeds drifting over the neighborhood."

When one user pointed out how much of a problem they are in states such as Missouri, another verified that claim: "Can confirm. I'm in Missouri and I hate them. They are so beautiful but so invasive and useless."

Another user who was surprised to see them commented: "In a protected area?? Pretty sure Mimosa is invasive in all of the US."

"Might be worth looking up the native plant society for that state and informing them. They often have a cooperative relationship with the parks dept and can influence what's done in some cases," another Redditor advised.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.