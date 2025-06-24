Expert issues warning for anyone who comes across this seemingly harmless plant: 'Go ahead and kill it'

As much as we would all like to see nature reassert itself, not all plants are welcome.

"If you see this plant, go ahead and kill it. And if anyone asks you why you're killing it, tell him froggy nomad told you to. You can also tell him this is the highly invasive plant buckthorn."

These words belong to TikToker froggy nomad (@froggynomad), who is known to talk about all things nature restoration.

In this case, they introduce viewers to the common buckthorn, which, according to Canada's Invasive Species Centre, is an invasive plant that outcompetes native species in the whole of North America. Originally from Europe, the buckthorn is shade and drought-tolerant and can spread rapidly in habitats ranging from roadsides to pastures to abandoned fields.

What makes this plant so risky? A reduction in biodiversity occurs as native plants struggle to keep a spot for themselves.

"It kills native plants, which also hurts pollinators and the rest of the food web," the original poster says.

The species is even listed as noxious on Ontario's Weed Control Act.

As part of efforts to bring biodiversity back where it belongs, you can opt for a native plant lawn, which will save you time and money on maintenance compared with a traditional grass lawn. You can also rewild your yard, even partially, and enjoy the visit from numerous pollinators like bees and beetles.

While some of froggy nomad's TikTok followers are just now discovering this invasive species, others have already had to deal with it.

"Just figured out the little trees I love for blocking out my neighbors is buckthorn," one of them said. "Damn."

"It's destroying my backyard, it's been ripping it up for months," another commented.

"Omg the HOURS we spent in high school clearing that from Illinois landscapes," a third one added.

